Cloverfields Capital Group LP Takes $350,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $152,941,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Graco by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,136,000 after acquiring an additional 856,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,085,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,193,000 after acquiring an additional 726,245 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,724 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 874.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after acquiring an additional 395,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 2.1 %

GGG stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

