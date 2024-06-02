Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 438,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price target on Coastal Financial from $57.50 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCB

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

In related news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $45,961.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,602.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 275,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. 44,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.11). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.