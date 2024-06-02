Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.56. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 459.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 37,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.