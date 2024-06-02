Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.56. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
