Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

CGTX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of CGTX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

