Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 15,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,522,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,399. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $80.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $569,175,000 after buying an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,168 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 135.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,305 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 135,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 35,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

