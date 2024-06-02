Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Boosted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 115.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,924 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,647,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,379. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

