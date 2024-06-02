CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGNFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 70.58%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 361,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

