CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.90.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 70.58%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
