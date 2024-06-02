CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 70.58%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 361,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.