Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581,163 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 27,039,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,345,316. The stock has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.
Insider Activity
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
