Comparing CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) & Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CERo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CERo Therapeutics and Trinity Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CERo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trinity Capital has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than CERo Therapeutics.

29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of CERo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Trinity Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and Trinity Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital $181.85 million 4.06 $76.89 million $1.61 9.26

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CERo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares CERo Therapeutics and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 36.12% 16.73% 7.57%

Summary

Trinity Capital beats CERo Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CERo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.