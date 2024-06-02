Compound 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.09 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Compound has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $480.87 million and $23.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $57.77 or 0.00085244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012162 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,566.05 or 0.68434630 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,323,892 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,323,887.15801792 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 58.99899528 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $17,550,221.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

