Condor Capital Management Buys 1,412 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DLTR traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.12. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.