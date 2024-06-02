Condor Capital Management Has $2.04 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 48.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 918.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.72. 398,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,396. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.29 and a 200-day moving average of $257.08. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.91 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

