Condor Capital Management Has $2.36 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.63 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $2.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.25%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

