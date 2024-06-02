Condor Capital Management Has $860,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 2,920,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,513. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

