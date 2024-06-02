Condor Capital Management Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,987,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,764. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

