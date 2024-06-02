Condor Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Incyte were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,049,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

