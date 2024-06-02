Condor Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,969,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,899,000 after buying an additional 962,946 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,568,000 after buying an additional 1,304,403 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,870,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 1,652,818 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,703,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,399,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SCRM stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.18. 97,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Insider Transactions at Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

(Free Report)

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.