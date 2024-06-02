Conflux Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.21 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $865.22 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,665.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.97 or 0.00675331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00122146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00063857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00224591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00089262 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,006,463,800 coins and its circulating supply is 4,043,992,297 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,006,291,815.3 with 4,043,791,801.03 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21838713 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $15,228,408.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.