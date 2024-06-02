Conflux Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $873.02 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,006,419,565 coins and its circulating supply is 4,043,918,883 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,006,291,815.3 with 4,043,791,801.03 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21838713 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $15,228,408.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

