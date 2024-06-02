ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,495,927,000 after acquiring an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 270,859 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after acquiring an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,930,000 after acquiring an additional 204,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.6 %

COP stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,830,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.