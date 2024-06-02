Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises about 2.3% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.71% of Copa worth $29,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Copa by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Copa by 1,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Copa by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.23. The company had a trading volume of 284,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPA

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.