Cormark Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$120.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NA. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$115.17.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:NA opened at C$116.49 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$116.81. The firm has a market cap of C$39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.31.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

