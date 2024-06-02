Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLW. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Get Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.