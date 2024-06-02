Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Corporate Travel Management Price Performance
Corporate Travel Management stock remained flat at $10.74 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. Corporate Travel Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.
About Corporate Travel Management
