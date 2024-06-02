Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches One Day Volume of $63.74 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.35 or 0.00012328 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $63.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00052966 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

