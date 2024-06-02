Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $79.96 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $8.25 or 0.00012213 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and $79.96 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00051581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

