Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Couchbase Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:BASE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. 981,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 9,874 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $254,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $305,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 9,874 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $254,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,229 shares in the company, valued at $31,659.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,373. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

