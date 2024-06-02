Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Coupang alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coupang

Coupang Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. Coupang has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,406,772 shares of company stock valued at $634,633,096 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 2,250.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,242,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015,433 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coupang by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $250,714,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 104,032.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.