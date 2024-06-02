Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,428 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $148,815.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,900.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,994. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,406,772 shares of company stock worth $634,633,096. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Coupang Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,949,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,977,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

