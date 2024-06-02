CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $2,071,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CRA International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRAI. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CRA International from $151.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

CRA International Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $6.98 on Friday, reaching $175.97. The stock had a trading volume of 65,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,126. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.73. CRA International has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $178.52.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.57. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

