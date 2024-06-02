Crestline Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 193,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,000. Nasdaq makes up 1.0% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after buying an additional 4,280,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $239,347,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 730,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,564,000 after purchasing an additional 681,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 533,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,568,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

