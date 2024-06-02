Crestline Management LP Buys New Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,358 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

NYSE WK traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 337,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.04. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

