Crestline Management LP Grows Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Crestline Management LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,712 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $3,110,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,359 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,215. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

