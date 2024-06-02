Crestline Management LP Has $15.38 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,189,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

