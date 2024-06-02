Crestline Management LP Has $6.03 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Crestline Management LP reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,511 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 73,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. 25,386,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,286,395. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.