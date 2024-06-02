Crestline Management LP Has $8.27 Million Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Crestline Management LP lessened its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,092 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in RXO were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RXO by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,489,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in RXO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,997,000 after acquiring an additional 248,883 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 299.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 203,052 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in RXO by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE RXO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 495,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,233. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $1,944,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,075,369 shares in the company, valued at $331,945,173.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,128,060 shares of company stock worth $22,099,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

