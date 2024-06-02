Crestline Management LP Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 132.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.91. 369,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,548. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.11. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

