Crestline Management LP Purchases 6,478 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,502,000 after acquiring an additional 197,122 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 689,941 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 91.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after acquiring an additional 629,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in NRG Energy by 72.5% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,037,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 436,046 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.00. 7,793,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $87.58.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.