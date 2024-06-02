Crestline Management LP Purchases New Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,192,000. Macy’s makes up 2.7% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Macy’s by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,098. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.33 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

