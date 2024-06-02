Crestline Management LP Raises Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,296 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 11.3% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 438,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,909,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 15.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,473 shares of company stock worth $17,244,879. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH traded up $5.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.93. 239,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,039. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.75 and a 200 day moving average of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

