Crestline Management LP Sells 18,018 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crestline Management LP decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,018 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,846. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

