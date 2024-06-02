Crestline Management LP Sells 33,815 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Crestline Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,815 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.12% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

SNDX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. 844,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

