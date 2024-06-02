Crestline Management LP Sells 39,906 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Crestline Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,906 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $100,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,098. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

