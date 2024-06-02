Crestline Management LP Sells 446 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Crestline Management LP decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.70. 718,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,233. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.02 and its 200-day moving average is $173.54. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,583. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

