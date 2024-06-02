Crestline Management LP Sells 64,412 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Crestline Management LP lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,823 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 64,412 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.5 %

RIO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

