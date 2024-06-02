Critical Analysis: Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) & Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA 7.48% 13.97% 6.43% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beazer Homes USA and Smith Douglas Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazer Homes USA 0 1 3 0 2.75 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Valuation & Earnings

Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.35%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus target price of $27.10, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Smith Douglas Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA $2.21 billion 0.41 $158.61 million $5.18 5.54 Smith Douglas Homes $764.63 million 0.30 $123.18 million N/A N/A

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Smith Douglas Homes on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

