Critical Analysis: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) & FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FFW and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 1 2 0 0 1.67

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.02%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than FFW.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

24.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

FFW has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 15.11% N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 13.34% 7.01% 0.67%

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. FFW pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFW and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $25.63 million 1.54 $5.70 million $3.83 9.11 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $155.85 million 1.94 $22.79 million $1.59 13.87

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats FFW on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer lending products; loans for farmland, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine or interactive teller machine services; and online and mobile banking, bill-pay, on-line statement opportunities, and remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing. Additionally, the company offers electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

