Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at Echelon Wealth Partners

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

