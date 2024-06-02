DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

