DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00085600 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00028859 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012157 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.